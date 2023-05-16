How good has Roope Hintz been for the Dallas Stars in the 2023 playoffs? 

Roope Hintz has had an incredible playoff explosion in 2023, proving to be a key player in the Dallas Stars' playoff run. With a stunning performance in the first two rounds, Hintz has shown that he is a force to be reckoned with on the ice. With the way Roope Hintz has played, especially in the first two rounds of the playoffs, there's no reason why Hintz couldn't lead the Stars to a Stanley Cup berth.

Roope Hintz has been on a tear in the 2023 playoffs, could he be a Conn Smythe favorite?

In the first round, Hintz filled in for the injured Joe Pavelski and did not disappoint. In six games, he managed to score five goals and provide seven assists, including a hat trick in game two. But it was in game six that he truly shone, with a game-winning goal against the Minnesota Wild that secured the series for the Stars. His performance was nothing short of outstanding, and it was clear that he was one of the driving forces behind the Stars' success.

Bally Sports Southwest @BallySportsSW



Roope Hintz has scored as many goals by himself as the Minnesota Wild has as a team tonight.



LET THOSE HATS FLY, STARS FANS!!! Scoring update...Roope Hintz has scored as many goals by himself as the Minnesota Wild has as a team tonight.LET THOSE HATS FLY, STARS FANS!!! #TexasHockey

As the playoffs progressed, Hintz continued to play at an incredibly high level. In the second round, he faced off against the Seattle Kraken and managed to score four goals and provide three assists in seven games. One of his most memorable moments came in a crucial game seven goalie duel between Philipp Grubauer and Jake Oettinger. Hintz was the first to score in that game, giving the Stars an early lead that put them in the drivers seat.

Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights @HockeyDaily365



#TexasHockey Roope Hintz pickpockets Oleksiak and snipes home a beauty to break the ice for the Stars in Game 7! Roope Hintz pickpockets Oleksiak and snipes home a beauty to break the ice for the Stars in Game 7!#TexasHockey https://t.co/gaFPWnGCgk

If the Dallas Stars end up winning the Stanley Cup, it would be difficult to overlook Roope Hintz as the favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy. His impressive performance has made him one of the most valuable players on the team. His ability to step up when it matters most has been a key factor in the team's success. His performance has been even more impressive considering that Jason Robertson has been completely absent from Round 2 against the Kraken. Robertson also only scored twice against the Minnesota Wild in Round 1.

Roope Hintz's playoff explosion in 2023 has been nothing short of incredible. His ability to step up in key moments and make a difference on the ice has been a driving force behind the Dallas Stars' success. If he continues to play at this level, there's no doubt that he will be a major factor in the team's quest for the Stanley Cup.

