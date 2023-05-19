How good has Sergei Bobrovsky been in the playoffs? Measuring the veteran goalie's impact on the Florida Panthers' playoff run

Sergei Bobrovsky has been a beacon of excellence for the Florida Panthers in the 2023 playoffs, playing a pivotal role in their stunning postseason run. As the last team to secure a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers have defied expectations by toppling the Boston Bruins in the first round and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, largely due to Bobrovsky's stellar performances between the pipes.

How good has Sergei Bobrovsky been in the playoffs? How the former Blue Jacket is now leading the Florida Panthers on a magical run

Throughout the playoffs, Sergei Bobrovsky has displayed remarkable consistency, refusing to surrender more than two goals in any game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This feat has extended his active streak of allowing two goals or less to six games. In the 10 playoff games he has played thus far, Bobrovsky has only allowed three goals or more on two occasions, both of which resulted in victorious efforts in Games 6 and 7 against the Bruins.

With a .918 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average in the playoffs, Sergei Bobrovsky has proven his mettle as a dependable netminder when it matters most. These statistics underline his ability to make crucial saves and keep his team in games, giving the Panthers a fighting chance against formidable opponents.

In the first game of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Sergei Bobrovsky continued his impressive playoff form. The only two goals he has allowed were on the penalty kill, further highlighting his strength in even-strength situations. His presence and composure in the crease instilled confidence in the Panthers' defense and allowed them to play with greater assertiveness.

Bobrovsky's resurgence in the playoffs comes as a pleasant surprise, considering his challenging past few seasons since signing with the Florida Panthers. After struggling to find consistency and replicate his earlier success with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he has risen to the occasion when it matters most, becoming a driving force behind the team's deep playoff run.

The Panthers' success in the playoffs cannot be solely attributed to Bobrovsky's stellar goaltending, as it has been a collective effort. However, his exceptional performances have undoubtedly played a significant role in their advancement to the Eastern Conference finals.

As the Panthers continue their pursuit of the Stanley Cup, they can take solace in the fact that they have a goaltender in Bobrovsky who has demonstrated the ability to elevate his game under the playoff spotlight. His consistency, resiliency, and ability to make key saves have propelled the team to new heights, providing hope for a championship run.

Poll : 0 votes