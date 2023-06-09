How impressive was Florida Panthers win in Game 3? Looking at its impact on Stanley Cup Final series

The Florida Panthers were dead in the water. They were down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final, playing without Matthew Tkachuk, and watching their 1-0 advantage in Game 3 evaporate into yet another Vegas Golden Knights lead.

But then, the Panthers did what they have done all throughout the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: they found a way.

After Tkachuk tied the game late and Carter Verhaege completed the comeback, the Panthers had climbed one game closer to making this a best-of-3 series. Now, the Panthers are down 2-1 with Game 4 coming at home on Saturday night.

The obvious point here is that this win was both impressive and crucial. Of course, it was.

Only one team in NHL history has ever overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. Meanwhile, a whole laundry list of teams have failed. The Panthers have built momentum, given fans hope, and shown that they can compete, even with Vegas playing good hockey.

But what is even more impressive is how Florida overcame adversity in Game 3.

Florida Panthers overcame mistakes and adversity to win crucial Game 3

Each and every time the Florida Panthers looked to have the advantage, whether in the overall play or on the scoreboard, they made a crucial mistake. As they have all season, the Panthers paraded to the penalty box far too often in Game 3.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas drew a penalty in behind his own net. But instead of allowing his team to head on a power play with a chance to double their lead, Gudas retaliated. He cross-checked William Carrier in the middle of the ice, within the immediate field of vision of the official who had just made the previous call.

Gudas received two minutes, and the teams played 4 on 4. But moments later, Anthony Duclair took a tripping minor, giving Vegas a 4 on 3 power play that they would not waste. Vegas tied the game at one.

In the second period, Aleksander Barkov went to the box for interference and the Golden Knights converted again, taking their first lead of the game and completely stealing the momentum from Florida.

Why is this so important if the Panthers won the game? It proved their value.

The Florida Panthers allowed two power-play goals on six opportunities, lost Tkachuk for a while, and made many poor mistakes, yet somehow, still found a way to win a game in the Stanley Cup Final. That is worth something, something big.

The Florida Panthers should have full confidence going into Game 4, knowing that they can match up with Vegas. And if they can avoid taking bad penalties, who knows what heights they can reach?

