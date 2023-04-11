How long are the NHL playoffs? Start and end date, duration, and more

The 2023 NHL playoffs are set to begin on April 17, following the conclusion of the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The playoffs will culminate in June with the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Boston Bruins have secured a playoff berth by winning the Presidents' Trophy with the most points during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken have become the second-fastest NHL expansion team since 1991 to qualify for the playoffs. They are the first to clinch their inaugural playoff appearance in their second season in the league since 1981.

In total, eight teams from each conference will make the playoffs. The top three teams from each division and two wild cards from each conference qualify for the postseason.

The list of playoff teams will be finalized soon. So far, 13 teams have qualified for the NHL playoffs and six are in the fight to secure their spot.

Teams who have qualified for the playoffs

Boston Bruins Carolina Hurricanes New Jersey Devils Toronto Maple Leafs Vegas Golden Knights New York Rangers Edmonton Oilers Colorado Avalanche Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild Los Angeles Kings Seattle Kraken Tampa Bay Lightning

Teams still trying to secure a playoff spot

Winnipeg Jets Florida Panthers New York Islanders Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators Buffalo Sabres

All other teams have been eliminated.

More information related to NHL playoffs and Structure

The 2022-23 NHL playoffs will have 16 teams vying for the Stanley Cup. Here's a look at the structure of the playoffs, the number of teams involved, and the playoff schedule.

NHL Format and Structure

The NHL playoffs consist of 16 teams, with the top three teams from each division qualifying, along with four wild card teams. The wild card teams are the two teams in each conference outside of the top three (highest point totals).

Each matchup is played in a best-of-seven series, with the first team to win four games progressing to the next round. The first four rounds consist of the First Round, the Second Round, the Conference Finals, and the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Conference Finals are played between the top teams in each conference, and the winners of the Conference Finals go on to play in the Stanley Cup Finals.

NHL Playoff Matchup

The playoffs take place all over the USA and Canada, depending on which teams qualify for the postseason. Each matchup is played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team having home-ice advantage hosting games one, two, five, and seven. The other team hosts games three, four, and six.

