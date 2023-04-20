How many languages does Kevin Fiala speak? Everything about Kings' star forward's multilinguistic skills

Kevin Fiala is not only a very talented player but a polyglot as well. Fiala is a multilingual person who can communicate in five languages: Czech, English, French, German and Swedish.

Being from Switzerland, he is bound to learn at least English, German and French. In addition to that, he knows Czech and Swedish. He played in the Swedish League before coming to America.

Playing for the Malmo Redhawks and HV71 allowed him to gain experience in hockey and also learn the language.

Kevin Fiala missed Game 1 and 2

Kevin Fiala #22 of the Los Angeles Kings

Due to a lower-body injury, which also prevented him from playing in the final six regular-season games, Kevin Fiala missed Game 1 of the playoffs on Monday and Game 2 yesterday.

Fiala had a tremendous regular season, scoring 23 goals and tallying 72 points in 69 contests.

Game 3 is on Friday.

Why is Fiala important for the Los Angeles Kings?

Kevin Fiala has been an important member of the Los Angeles Kings this year. Fiala just inked a seven-year, $55 million deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.8 million and a $3.2 million signing bonus.

The 26-year-old left-wing player makes $3.2 million in base pay and $6.5 million in minor league pay for the current season. After the 2028–19 season, when he turns 32, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Nashville Predators selected Fiala as the 11th overall choice in the first round of the 2014 NHL entry draft. Fiala spent some time competing for the Milwaukee Admirals, the Predators' AHL club, after agreeing to a $2.7 million, three-year entry-level contract with the franchise.

In March 2015, he made his NHL debut. In 2019, he was moved to the Minnesota Wild, where he proceeded to put up impressive displays. Fiala agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million deal with the Wild in 2021.

Fiala was exchanged for Brock Faber, a defenseman, by the Los Angeles Kings in 2022. The Kings have performed better with him. He led them to the top seed in the Western Conference and the Central Division.

Poll : 0 votes