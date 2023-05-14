How many NHL teams have never reached Stanley Cup Finals?

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals is the ultimate stage where dreams are realized and champions are crowned. However, for some NHL teams, the elusive journey to the finals has remained just out of reach.

Although these teams have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Finals, their best playoff runs have showcased their determination, skill, and potential for future success. They continue to grow and evolve and fans eagerly anticipate them competing for hockey's ultimate prize.

Here we will look at five teams that have never reached the Stanley Cup Finals and their best playoff performances to date.

Arizona Coyotes (entered the NHL in 1979-80)

Since their inception, the Arizona Coyotes haven't reached the Stanley Cup Finals. Their deepest playoff run came in the 2011-12 season when they advanced to the Western Conference Finals. They were led by goaltender Mike Smith and captain Shane Doan.

Winnipeg Jets (entered in 1999-00)

After the original Winnipeg Jets relocated to Arizona and became the Coyotes, the city of Winnipeg welcomed back the Jets in 2011.

In the 2017-18 season, they made their deepest playoff run since returning to Winnipeg, reaching the Western Conference Finals. Led by a talented roster that included players like Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, and Connor Hellebuyckt, they too have yet to reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Columbus Blue Jackets (inception in 2000-01)

As an expansion team, the Columbus Blue Jackets entered the NHL with aspirations of one day winning the Stanley Cup Finals. They experienced their most successful playoff run in the 2018-19 season when they advanced to the second round.

The Coyotes are part of the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division. They currently have the Nationwide Arena in Columbus as their home arena.

Minnesota Wild (entered in 2000-01)

The Minnesota Wild have captured the hearts of their fans with their tenacity and skill, but a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals has eluded them thus far. Their deepest playoff run came in the 2002-03 season when they advanced to the Western Conference Finals. They were led by a strong defensive core and the goaltending prowess of Manny Fernandez and Dwayne Roloson.

Seattle Kraken (inception of franchise in 2021-22)

As the newest addition to the NHL, the Seattle Kraken are on their journey with dreams of hoisting the Stanley Cup. However, as a first-year franchise, they are yet to reach the Finals.

The Seattle Kraken is a part of the Western Conference's Pacific Division. They play their home games at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken is close to reaching the finals this 2022-23 season.

