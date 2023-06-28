How many rounds are there in the NHL Draft? List of all marquee names on offer

The stage is all set for the 2023 NHL draft which will see the teams drafting players over two days. Round 1 is set to take place on Wednesday, June 28, in Nashville. It will be followed by Rounds 2-7, which take place on June 29.

Each year the draft marks an important day in the league as it sees the entry of some exceptional talent that the teams choose to build around.

However, the 2023 NHL draft is one of the most intriguing in recent years. This year’s draft will see Connor Bedard, who is widely considered the generational talent, going as a first overall pick.

The majority of hockey fans are familiar with Connor Bedard but they might not be aware of the other big names likely to be drafted in the first round.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 10 names to be drafted in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft.

#10, David Reinbacher, D, Kloten ( SLN)

David Reinbacher is a 6-foot-2-size defenseman from Austria. He’s known as a two-way blue liner who brings a lot of depth to the defense.

#9, Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U19 (NTDP)

Ryan Leonard is a 5-foot-11-sized winger known for his ability to beat the goalies with his pin-point accuracy. This makes him one of the top prospects from the USA entering the 2023 NHL Draft.

#8, Gabe Perreault, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

Standing at 5-foot-10, Gave Perreault was the leading point scorer for his U 18 national side this season. He is best known for finding his teammates in creating chances from spaces.

#7, Dalibor Dvorsky, C, AIK (HockeyAllsevenskan)

Dalibor Dvorsky is known for his ability to create goal-scoring chances. He’s one of the most intriguing names in the draft and is projected to next start forward in the league.

#6, Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

Zach Benson is just 5-foot-9 but possesses a great hockey IQ to trick his opponents. He is projected to be one of the top wingers in the NHL.

#5, Will Smith, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

When it comes to displaying versatility, the 5-foot-11 USA U-18 star is the most versatile player in the draft and comes with a complete package of skillset.

#4, Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (SHL)

Leo Carlsson is 6-foot-3 and known for his exceptional hockey IQ. His playmaking abilities tick all the boxes and he could well be in the first five picks.

#3, Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan Wolverines (NCAA)

Adam Fantilli is 6-foot-2 and coming off winning the NCAA’s 2023 Hobey Baker Award. He’s a complete forward and is regarded to be the upcoming number-one center in the league by many. He could go second or third in the NHL draft.

#2, Matvei Michkov, C, HK Sochi (KHL)

Michkov's goal-scoring abilities are often compared to that of Connor Bedard. He’s a pure talent with elite skills. Standing at 5-foot-10, if his KHL contract won’t bother him, Michkov is expected to go second or third pick in the draft.

#1, Connor Bedard, C, Regina Pats (WHL)

Bedard is going to be the first overall pick in the NHL draft to the Chicago Blackhawks. The 5-foot-9 superstar of the WHL is the most hyped name in the draft and is considered a generational talent.

Poll : 0 votes