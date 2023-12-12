How many Tanev brothers play in NHL? Exploring the Tanev family tree

The NHL has had the Tanev brothers grace its ranks for several years now, captivating the attention of hockey fans. There are three Tanev brothers, but only two have left their mark in the NHL: Christopher and Brandon Tanev.

Christopher Tanev, born on Dec. 20, 1989, is a defenseman and alternate captain for the Calgary Flames. His path to the NHL was unconventional since he went undrafted but caught the attention of the Vancouver Canucks after a freshman year with the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers.

His impressive college achievements and consistent performance on the ice have made him an essential player in this league. Christopher Tanev has been married to Kendra Shelters since 2020.

Brandon Tanev, born on Dec. 31, 1991, is a left winger renowned for his speed and determination. He currently plays for the Seattle Kraken.

Like his brother’s journey, Brandon wasn't selected in an NHL draft and earned his place through college hockey while playing for Providence Friars. Notably, he scored a game-winning goal that secured them the NCAA Division I Championship in 2015.

Kyle Tanev, born on Jan. 26, 1994, also has a background in hockey. He played in the Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, which highlights his family’s passion for the sport.

However, he faced challenges as he was not selected for seven minor-level teams due to his stature being deemed too short. Kyle was 16 at that time and was under five feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

The Tanev brothers were born to Sophie Meredith and Mike "Misho" Tanev in East York, Ontario. Their father is Bulgarian, and their mother is Canadian with Scottish heritage.

Mike Tanev is the proprietor of MT Stables Ontario Inc., which is the largest single owner of standardbred racehorses from the southern hemisphere in North America. Additionally, he runs CBK Consulting, a consultancy that facilitates transactions involving owned vehicles.

Christopher Tanev’s current status

Christopher Tanev has become quite a defenseman in the trade market this season. Per Daily Faceoffs, the trade board has even ranked him as the No. 1 defenseman available.

Christopher is playing for Calgary on a contract set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season with a value (AAV) of $4.5 million. This makes him an appealing option for teams looking to strengthen their defense.

Expand Tweet

However, incorporating Christopher into the salary cap structure presents a challenge for teams, which could be why the Flames are considering keeping him on board.