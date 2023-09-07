How Michael Del Zotto's promising start never materialized into the career projected for former first round pick

Michael Del Zotto entered the NHL with a ton of hype and promise. Del Zotto was drafted 20th overall in 2008 by the New York Rangers after a successful OHL career with Oshawa and London.

The defenseman signed his pro contract following the conclusion of the 2008-09 OHL season. Although he signed his NHL deal in May, he didn't make his NHL debut until the following season when he was 19.

When Michael Del Zotto made his NHL debut, he became the youngest defenseman in Rangers history to play on an opening night.

In his rookie season, Del Zotto recorded 37 points in 80 games and looked like he was going to be a big part of the Rangers' future.

However, that was one of the best seasons of his career and he couldn't replicate it in his second campaign, during which he was sent down to the minors. After gaining some confidence in the AHL, his third season was even better than his rookie showing, as Del Zotto recorded 41 points in 77 games.

However, after two more lackluster seasons, Del Zotto was tarded to the Nashville Predators at the deadline and was ultimately not tendered a contract. The defenseman then signed with the Philadelphia Flyers, and couldn't replicate his offense.

After three years with the Flyers, he spent the next five seasons between five teams as he couldn't quite get going on offense. Del Zotto was never a top defender, so he needed to be a difference-maker on offense to keep his spot.

As Michael Del Zotto's offensive game declined, NHL teams didn't trust him to play a regular role, and he was bouncing around the league hoping to find a spark. Unfortunately, it never came and after failing to get an NHL offer for this upcoming season, he announced his retirement from the league.

Michael Del Zotto's retirement statement

After not receiving an offer for the 2023 season, Michael Del Zotto released the following statement announcing his retirement:

"Today is a bittersweet day. I was fortunate enough to play 14 years of professional hockey. The blood, sweat, tears, broken bones, triumph, heartbreak and sacrifice were worth every second. So were the many amazing relationships I made along the way.

"This version of myself is ready to take on the next chapter of life full steam ahead. I am ready to explore the world and be challenged in new ways. Most importantly, I am excited for more time with my family and the opportunity to make up for all the quality time I've missed."

In the NHL, Michael Del Zotto skated in 736 regular season games and recorded 262 points.

While he never quite lived up to his rookie hype, he had a decent career in the NHL and had the pleasure of playing for many historic franchises.