How a Montreal Canadiens defenseman's leaked dashcam footage once got him traded

One momentary lapse in judgment can change the course of a player's career forever. Such is the case of a Montreal Canadiens defenseman, Chris Wideman. Wideman's life took a dramatic turn due to a leaked dashcam video during a routine Uber ride.

It all began on a seemingly ordinary evening on October 29, 2018, when Wideman and six of his Ottawa Senators teammates found themselves inside an Uber in Arizona. The destination was their team hotel, just a few miles away from the Gila River Arena. Little did they know that this casual car ride would lead to a scandal that would be known throughout the NHL.

During the ride, the players engaged in a candid conversation, venting their frustrations about the team's performance and their assistant coach, Marty Raymond.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman says in the clip:

“As you can tell, we’re really pleased with our [penalty kill]. ... Do you notice that when [Raymond] runs the video, if you actually do pay attention, he doesn’t ever teach you anything? He just commentates what’s happening."

The consequences of the Uber incident were swift and severe. The video found its way to social media, sparking outrage among fans and media. General Manager Pierre Dorion, faced with mounting pressure and discontent within the team, took drastic action.

In a meeting with the players, Dorion singled out Wideman, informing him that he would be traded. Montreal Canadiens defenseman known for his commitment to the team and his desire not to be a distraction, accepted his fate as the scapegoat. Just 18 days later, he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers.

Wideman's fate after trade from Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens defenseman's trade to Edmonton marked the beginning of a turbulent period in his career. Over the course of four months, he was traded three more times and made stops in various minor-league cities. The shadow of the Uber incident followed him wherever he went, hindering his prospects and opportunities.

As the trades continued, Wideman began to question his future in the NHL. He couldn't help but wonder if he had been blackballed due to one regrettable mistake or if he had become a disposable player in his late 20s. The countless nights in hotel rooms in minor league cities were filled with introspection and uncertainty.

Determined to revive his career, Wideman embarked on a new journey by joining the KHL's Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo. In Russia, he found his stride once again, winning the KHL's defenseman of the year award and earning an invitation to represent Team USA at the World Championships in Latvia.