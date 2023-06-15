How much do 2023 NHL Draft tickets cost? All you need to know ahead of the Nashville event

The 2023 NHL draft is set for Wednesday, June 28 in Nashville, Tennessee, with rounds two to seven going down on Thursday, June 29.

Although the NHL draft is more about the players being selected and their families, the event is open to fans. However, on Ticketmaster, all the tickets are sold out for the first round.

However, if fans still want to go to the event, they can buy tickets off the secondary market where the cheapest ticket is going for $225. The most expensive ticket for the first round is $333.

On Ticketmaster, tickets are still available for rounds two to seven with the 300-level general admission being $7. 200-level general admission is $10 and to sit in the 100s is $15, so it is much cheaper to go to the NHL draft for rounds 2-7, which starts at 10 a.m. and is an all-day affair.

2023 NHL Draft: First-round order

The first-overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft belongs to the Chicago Blackhawks who are expected to select Connor Bedard.

The Canadian has been compared to Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby for how good he is, and the Blackhawks were thrilled to be able to draft him.

"When our logo flipped over, I was just, 'Wow,'" Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. "You understand the impact that a first overall pick can have and having the first overall pick in the right year. Hopefully that's what we've got here and it can change a franchise, it can change a city and it can change an era in a team's history...

"There's a lot of weight to that and a lot of significance to that. When that No. 1 card flipped over and it was our logo, it hits you all at once because you think about it in the lead-up and you think about what could be and you don't let yourself go there that often, because chances were we weren't going to see that come to fruition."

The second overall pick of the 2023 NHL draft goes to the Anaheim Ducks, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the third overall selection.

The first round of the 2023 NHL draft is as follows:

Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets San Jose Sharks Montreal Canadiens Arizona Coyotes Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Vancouver Canucks Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators in the Jakob Chychrun trade) Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins Nashville Predators Calgary Flames Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks traded the pick they got in the Bo Horvat trade to the Red Wings for Filip Hronek.) Winnipeg Jets Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning in the Brandon Hagel trade) Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets traded the pick they got in the Vladislav Gavrikov/Joonas Korpisalo trade to the Flyers for Provorov.) New York Rangers Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers in the Mattias Ekholm trade) St. Louis Blues (from Toronto Maple Leafs in the Ryan O'Reilly trade) San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils in the Timo Meier trade) Colorado Avalanche Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston Bruins via Washington Capitals. The Capitals traded the pick they got in the Dmitry Orlov trade to the Maple Leafs for Rasmus Sandin.) St. Louis Blues (from Dallas Stars via New York Rangers. The Rangers traded the pick they got in the Nils Lundkvist trade to the Blues for Vladimir Tarasenko. Dallas would have picked 29th because it lost in the conference final) Carolina Hurricane Montreal Canadiens (from the Stanley Cup runner-up Florida Panthers in the Ben Chiarot trade) Vegas Golden Knights

