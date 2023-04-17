How much does Kevin Fiala earn? Breaking down the salary and contract details of LA Kings superstar

Swiss hockey star Kevin Fiala has been one of the most talked about Los Angeles Kings players this season.

Fiala signed a 7-year contract with the Kings for $55 million with a $7.8 million cap hit. The contract has $3.2 million and $7.8 million as signing bonus and AAV, respectively.

For the current season, the 26-year-old earns a base salary of $3.2 million with $6.5 million as the minors salary. Fiala will be an unrestricted free agent by the end of the 2028-29 season, when he turns 32.

The left-wing St. Gallen native was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2014 NHL entry draft with the 11th overall pick.

After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Predators for $2.7 million, Kevin Fiala was reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals, the Nashville Predators' American Hockey League affiliate team.

Fiala accumulated 14 points in 20 games, which ranked him sixth among all junior players in the SHL. Later that season, he made his NHL debut on March 24 (against the Montreal Canadiens), and also participated in a playoff game.

With an impressive record of 10 goals and 32 points in 64 games with the Predators, Kevin Fiala was traded to the Minnesota Wild (in return for Mikael Granlund) in 2019. Fiala inked a one-year extension with the Wild for $5.1 million in 2021.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Kings for defenseman Brock Faber in 2022.

Kevin Fiala’s early career and stats

Throughout nine seasons, Kevin Fiala has 355 points in 488 games and 15 playoff points in 35 games.

Fiala started his hockey career as a minor leaguer in 2009 with the Eastern Swiss team, playing in the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

The rising star joined HV71 and debuted for the team during the 2013 European Trophy. Throughout the 2013-14 season, he played for HV71 and the J20 SuperElit in the Swedish Hockey League.

Kevin Fiala's strong play earned him a nomination as a finalist for the SHL's Rookie of the Year award. He tied for the lead among all SHL junior players under 18 for points, totaling 11.

Before joining the senior team in the SHL, Fiala had already established himself as one of the top scorers in the junior league, with 10 goals and 25 points in 27 games.

