How much does NHL Center Ice cost? All you need to know about pricing and package information

NHL Center Ice is a valuable out-of-market sports package offered through cable and satellite TV providers. It provides access to approximately 40 NHL games per week during the regular season and includes NHL Network for continuous hockey coverage.

While ESPN+ has become the primary streaming platform for NHL out-of-market games in the U.S. as of 2021, Center Ice still offers benefits for those who prefer traditional cable or satellite TV.

One key advantage of NHL Center Ice is its affordability, as it costs $30 less than an annual ESPN+ subscription. The package is priced at $69.99 for the entire season, with some TV providers offering a three-month payment plan at $23.33 per month.

This makes it an attractive option for existing cable or satellite TV subscribers looking to expand their hockey viewing experience. However, if you prefer streaming, ESPN+ is recommended over Center Ice for out-of-market access.

ESPN+ provides out-of-market coverage and also offers 50 exclusive NHL matchups each season which are unavailable through other platforms. This means that even with a cable or satellite TV plan that includes regional sports networks, national NHL channels, and Center Ice, you may still miss out on some live games unless you also subscribe to ESPN+ or Hulu.

For those seeking comprehensive NHL coverage, subscribing to ESPN+ allows access to out-of-market games and exclusive matchups within a single streaming subscription. However, local and national coverage would still require a separate TV plan.

NHL Center Ice: Free trial and additional features

NHL Center Ice does not offer a free trial, but occasionally the league provides free previews through participating TV providers.

Last season, Center Ice was priced at $59.99 to compete with ESPN+ but increased to its current price of $69.99, which is still more affordable than ESPN+'s annual cost of $99.99.

Subscribers to Center Ice enjoy additional features such as dual feeds for select games, enabling viewers to choose between home and away broadcasts. The multi-screen mosaic feature allows fans to monitor up to four games simultaneously. Some TV providers also offer in-game statistical overlays for an enhanced viewing experience.

While NHL Center Ice broadcasts games in full 1080p HD resolution with basic 2.0 stereo audio, there are no plans to introduce 4K broadcasts this season. This differs from MLB, which has prioritized 4K broadcasting.