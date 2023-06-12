How much did Wayne Gretzky's jersey from his final NHL game sell for?

Wayne Gretzky, known as "The Great One," is widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time. His illustrious NHL career spanned from 1979 to 1999, during which he played for the Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings, and ultimately concluded with the New York Rangers.

Recently, an auction held by Grey Flannel Auctions showcased the sale of Gretzky's game-worn jersey from his final NHL game, and the closing price left many astounded.

The final bidding price for Wayne Gretzky's last game-worn jersey reached a staggering $595,933. The auction attracted significant attention, with a total of 21 bids placed before the bidding came to a close.

To initiate the bidding process, the starting price was set at $50,000. The remarkable final amount reflects the immense value and historical significance attached to this iconic piece of sports memorabilia.

Gretzky's final game with the New York Rangers took place in 1999, marking the end of an era for one of the most influential figures in hockey history. Even in his last game, Gretzky demonstrated his brilliance on the ice by recording an assist, which marked his 2,857th and final career point.

This was expected because of his unmatched record, no other NHL player has yet surpassed the milestone of 2,000 career points.

Wayne Gretzky rumored to have had plastic surgery

Wayne Gretzky has garnered immense admiration for his exceptional abilities and significant contributions to the sport. Even after retiring from the NHL, he maintained his involvement in hockey by assuming coaching and executive roles. His dedication to the game extended beyond his playing career as he shared his knowledge and served as an inspiration for the next generation of players.

However, in recent years, speculations about Wayne Gretzky's alleged plastic surgery have emerged on the internet. Reports suggested that Gretzky may have undergone various procedures, such as facelifts and Botox injections to counteract the effects of aging.

These rumors gained traction following the circulation of recent images of Gretzky online.

At 62 years old, Wayne Gretzky still appears remarkably healthy and has aged well. Some experts have pointed out that his face seems excessively filled with fillers, leading to speculation about potential plastic surgery.

Regardless of these rumors, Gretzky's impact on the world of hockey remains unquestionable. He is widely recognized for his charismatic personality and humble demeanor, making him a beloved figure both on and off the ice.

