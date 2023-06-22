How superstar Jack Hughes can get to another level for the NJ Devils next season

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes is an NHL superstar. There is no question about that. But last season, Hughes took some huge strides.

Hughes immediately displayed his skill when entering the league in 2019-20. Known for tossing his stick into the stands after an overtime winner, the youngster was racking up highlight-reel goals and beginning to have a bigger impact each and every night.

In 2021-22, Hughes hit the 20-goal, 50-point mark for the first time. But it still felt like there was more to be unlocked in his game. It felt like a certainty that Hughes would hit much bigger numbers.

In 2022-23, Jack Hughes tallied 99 points, the most in a single season in New Jersey Devils history. He also hit 40 goals, finishing atop the Devils roster. Hughes became a full-blown superstar.

But Hughes was not all about points. The 22-year-old also greatly developed his two-way game. In the first three seasons of his career, Hughes was a combined -45. In 2022-23, he was +10. He also racked up 336 shots on goal, nearly 200 more than his previous high. And when the game shifted to the Devils zone or the tough areas of the ice, he was game.

In the postseason, Hughes displayed extreme toughness. From throwing some hits in open ice to scrapping with Sebastian Aho, the speedy forward did not shy away from anything. And that was exactly what he needed to get to the next level.

In 2023-24, Hughes will look to build off of that momentum. To become a top-level superstar, you have to produce on a consistent basis in all areas of the game. That means scoring, that means assists, that means power-play, that means blocking some shots, getting in tussles and standing your ground. Hughes has shown his ability to do that, earning himself an 'A' on his sweater.

New Jersey Devils need Jack Hughes to be at his best

The New Jersey Devils are right smack in the middle of their peak championship window. In fact, they may only have scratched the surface. With a host of young talent, Hughes and the Devils have a chance to make multiple deep postseason runs in the coming years. But if they are going to get past the first or second rounds, they will need Jack Hughes to be at his best all over the ice.

Jack Hughes is the face of the Devils. And deservedly so. Look for the youngster to take yet another big step next season for New Jersey.

