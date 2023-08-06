How does Tom Wilson's contract compare to TJ Oshie's monster $46,000,000 eight-year deal with the Washington Capitals?

Have the Washington Capitals learned their lesson? Contract extensions in the NHL can be a double-edged sword, promising continued contributions from key players while also carrying the risk of diminishing returns.

The recent extension signed by Tom Wilson and the contrast with TJ Oshie's 2018 contract with the Washington Capitals provide an interesting case study in evaluating player performance, value, and long-term impact.

Have the Washington Capitals learned their lesson? Comparing TJ Oshie and Tom Wilson's extensions

In 2018, TJ Oshie inked an 8-year extension with an average annual value (AAV) of 5.75 million. The signing came on the heels of Oshie's career-high 54 points in the 2018-19 season, reflecting his pivotal role in the Washington Capitals' success.

However, Oshie's subsequent years have seen a decline in production, with point totals of 48, 43, 25, and 35 in the following seasons. This downward trend raises questions about the long-term value of the extension.

On the other hand, Tom Wilson's recent extension sees him committing to seven more seasons with an AAV of 6.5 million. The context surrounding Wilson's extension is intriguing, as he is coming off arguably his best season in 2021-22, recording 52 points in 78 games.

Additionally, despite being hampered by injuries last season, 29-year-old Wilson still managed to contribute 22 points in just 33 games. This suggests a player who can make a significant impact even when faced with adversity.

When comparing the two contracts, several factors come into play. First, Wilson's recent performance is more encouraging, as he displayed consistent offensive output, even with injuries. Second, Wilson's playing style, known for its physicality and energy, has endeared him to fans and teammates alike, contributing to the intangibles that make him a valuable asset beyond the stat sheet.

In contrast, 36-year-old Oshie's declining point production and the length of his contract extension may raise concerns. As players age and the demands of the game take their toll, it becomes imperative for teams to evaluate whether a long-term investment aligns with a player's projected performance trajectory.

The comparison between Tom Wilson's recent extension and TJ Oshie's 2018 contract highlights the complexities of NHL player contracts. While Oshie's extension initially seemed like a wise move given his career-high season, the subsequent decline in his performance raises questions about the contract's long-term value.

Wilson's recent performance and unique contributions, both on and off the ice, make his extension a more favorable prospect. As both players continue their journeys with the Washington Capitals, their contracts will serve as reminders of the multifaceted nature of evaluating player value and future contributions.