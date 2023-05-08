How to watch NHL Draft Lottery 2023: TV Channels, Start Time and Live Stream Details

The NHL Draft Lottery for 2023 is scheduled for Monday, May 8, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Fans in the United States can catch the event on ESPN or stream it on ESPN+ and Fubo. For additional streaming options, fans can also tune in on DTV STREAM, Hulu, Sling TV, or YouTube.

Canadian viewers can watch the draft lottery on Sportsnet or TVA Sports (for French speakers) and stream on SN NOW.

The NHL draft lottery determines the order of the first 16 selections of the upcoming draft. The teams that missed the playoffs are assigned odds percentages based on their final regular-season standings.

The lower a team finished in the standings, the higher their odds are at getting the first overall pick. However, the NHL implemented some changes to the lottery rules a few seasons ago to limit how far certain teams can move up the draft order.

At the draft lottery, there will be two draws: one for the No. 1 pick and one for No. 2. After that, the order will go based on where teams finished the season, ensuring that the team with the worst record cannot fall any further than third.

Teams are restricted from moving up more than 10 spots if they win one of the lottery draws, meaning that the teams slotted between No. 12-16 cannot get the No. 1 pick. Additionally, teams cannot win the lottery more than twice in a five-year span.

The projected top prospects in the 2023 NHL draft lottery include Connor Bedard, Adam Fantili, Will Smith, Zach Benson, and Ryan Leonard.

Bedard is the consensus No. 1 pick and is being dubbed a generational talent after a standout year with the Regina Pats. There are several other exceptional talents available in the draft that teams falling just outside of the top pick will have a chance to draft.

The current team odds for the NHL Draft Lottery are as follows:

Anaheim Ducks - 18.5%

Columbus Blue Jackets - 13.5%

Chicago Blackhawks - 11.5%

San Jose Sharks - 9.5%

Montreal Canadiens - 8.5%

Arizona Coyotes - 7.5%

Philadelphia Flyers - 6.5%

Washington Capitals - 6.0%

Detroit Red Wings - 5.0%

St. Louis Blues - 3.5%

Vancouver Canucks - 3.0%

Ottawa Senators - 2.5%

Buffalo Sabres - 2.0%

Pittsburgh Penguins - 1.5%

With the NHL draft lottery just around the corner, fans eagerly await to see which team will come out on top and have the opportunity to draft a potential generational talent in Connor Bedard.

The rest of the draft class is filled with promising prospects, and it will be exciting to see where they all end up.

