How to watch NHL Network without cable: Streaming options for Fire TV, Apple TV, and more

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, NHL Network has transformed the way we consume our favorite TV channels dramatically. Gone are the days when hockey players exclusively used wooden sticks, just as cable subscriptions no longer monopolize our access to channels.

Thanks to the rise of streaming services and skinny bundles, watching live TV channels online is as smooth as a puck gliding across the ice. In this article, we'll explore the options available for watching NHL Network without a cable subscription, including some of the top streaming services and their compatibility with popular streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV, and more.

The Skinny Bundles

Traditional cable plans often overwhelm viewers with an abundance of channels, many of which go unwatched. Skinny bundles are a breath of fresh air, offering fewer idle channels and more networks that align with your interests, including the beloved NHL Network. Here are some of the popular streaming services that allow you to enjoy it without a cable subscription:

1. DIRECTV

Price Range: $64.99–$154.99

Channels: 140+

Free Trial: 5 days

2. FuboTV

Price Range: $74.99–$94.99

Channels: 220+

Free Trial: 7 days

3. Sling TV

Price Range: $40–$60

Channels: 30+ – 130+

Free Trial: 3 days

Streaming on the Go

The beauty of skinny bundles is their flexibility. You're not tied down to your living room TV; instead, you can watch your favorite NHL Network programming on the move. These streaming services are compatible with mainstream streaming devices, ensuring you can catch the action wherever you are. Whether you own a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Chromecast, rest assured that you won't miss a moment of NHL Network content.

NHL Network's Popular Shows

NHL Network is a heaven for hockey enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of programming. Here are some of the shows you can expect to enjoy on the channel:

1."NHL Now"

2."NHL Game"

3."Stanley Cup Stories"

4."NHL Tonight"

5."On the Fly"

Expanding Your Horizons

If you're a fan of the NHL, you might be interested in exploring other sports channels to diversify your viewing experience. ESPN, for instance, is an excellent choice for hockey fans and offers a plethora of hockey-related content.

Additionally, NBC Sports is another noteworthy option for sports fans. With insightful commentary and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to various sports, including hockey, it's a fantastic channel to have in your lineup. And the best part? You can also watch NBC Sports without a cable subscription.