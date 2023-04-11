With a week to go before the 2023 NHL Playoffs are tentatively set to begin, several teams have reached the stage where every game is a must-win. The first round of the playoffs is currently scheduled to begin on April 17.

The race for the final three Wild Card spots in each conference continues with only three days remaining in the regular season.

On Tuesday night, we saw the group of contenders continue to thin out as the Calgary Flames have officially been eliminated from reaching the NHL Playoffs. The Winnipeg Jets will likely secure the final Western Conference Wild Card spot.

Now that the bracket for the playoffs is becoming clearer, fans are making sure they are prepared to watch their favorite team make a deep run for the Stanley Cup. Here is a closer look at how fans can tune into all of the postseason action.

The NHL Playoffs will be available on several channels depending on the location

For fans looking to watch all of the action in the United States, the games will be split between four different broadcasting stations: ESPN, ABC, TNT, and TBS. The channels are all part of the ESPN and Turner broadcasting families, which are entering the second year of a seven-year contract with the NHL.

During the first round of the playoffs, all of the Saturday night games will air on ABC, while other first-round contests may air on ESPN or TNT. The format will shift in the second round as ESPN and TNT are splitting the second-round series, as well as the conference final.

ESPN aired the Stanley Cup Final last year, meaning it is TNT's turn this year. It will be the first time the network will broadcast hockey's championship series.

Streaming alternatives will be available during the NHL Playoffs

For fans who do not have access to any of the programs listed above, there will be streams available online, namely on Reddit. Sports fans have constantly turned to Reddit to find streams of various sporting events, including the NFL, UFC, and NBA.

Sites such as VIPBox and Sportsurge.net offer a variety of streams for fans hoping to catch all of the action. While the sites provide high-quality options for NHL streaming, they will simply need to close all pop-up ads.

Both sites will provide links for every game of the NHL Playoffs, whether you want to watch the Edmonton Oilers or New York Rangers.

