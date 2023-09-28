How do you win at fantasy hockey? 5 crucial tips and strategies to improve your fantasy odds

Fantasy hockey is a thrilling experience for avid hockey fans, offering a chance to test your strategic skills and hockey knowledge. Winning at fantasy hockey isn't solely about luck; it's a game of skill that requires careful planning, research, and adaptability.

Whether you're a seasoned player or a newcomer to the game, these five crucial tips and strategies will elevate your fantasy odds and help you become a formidable competitor.

1. Proper research

The cornerstone of success in fantasy hockey is meticulous research. Before the season begins, dedicate time to comprehending the game, player projections, and your league's rules.

Focus on player projections from trusted sources to identify sleepers and avoid overrated players.

Understand your league's scoring format, whether it prioritizes goals, assists, or unique stats like hits and blocked shots.

Analyze rankings to assess player value and maintain a watch list to monitor player performance and injuries. The more you research, the more prepared you'll be to make informed decisions throughout the season.

2. Strategic drafting

Drafting in fantasy hockey is akin to planning a military operation; it requires a well-thought-out strategy.

Before the draft, create a game plan that aligns with your league's scoring system and your objectives. Ensure positional balance by drafting players from all positions.

Tailor your selections to excel in your league's scoring categories, whether they emphasize goals, assists, or defensive statistics.

Categorize players into tiers based on their projected performance, allowing you to make optimal selections in each round. Be adaptable, ready to pivot your strategy based on evolving draft dynamics.

3. Goalie focus

Goaltenders are the linchpin of any fantasy hockey squad, often providing the foundation for success.

Target elite starting goaltenders with a track record of frequent play and strong performance. Consider drafting a dependable backup goalie for insurance.

If your league permits, strategically stream goaltenders in favorable matchups. Avoid teams with uncertain goaltending situations, prioritizing stability over constant changes.

4. Injury awareness

Injuries are a constant threat in hockey and can disrupt your fantasy team's success.

Assess players' injury histories during drafts, avoiding those prone to frequent setbacks. Stay vigilant throughout the season, monitoring injury reports and making timely roster adjustments.

Opportunistically trade for injured players nearing return if it benefits your team. Building roster depth is essential to navigate injuries without compromising competitiveness.

5. Neutralize bias

To excel in fantasy hockey, separate personal bias and team loyalty from your decision-making process. Evaluate players objectively based on statistical contributions and projected performance rather than team affiliation.

Exploit opponents' biases by targeting players they undervalue or avoiding those they overvalue.

Be willing to draft players you may not personally favor if they consistently deliver fantasy points. Stay informed about players and teams, regardless of personal preferences, to make well-informed choices.

Bonus for Fantasy hockey: Mock Drafts

Prepare for the fantasy hockey season by participating in mock drafts. Mock drafts offer valuable insights into player selection trends, helping you refine your strategy and identify under-the-radar picks.

They provide a close-to-real experience, helping you become an expert in drafting and player selection. Research is essential, but mock drafts hepls you test various alternatives and plan accordingly.