"I hate it": When Wayne Gretzky called out $62,400,000 Caps star's unorthodox shootout antics

Wayne Gretzky, widely regarded as the greatest player in the history of the sport, has emerged as the most vocal critic of Evgeny Kuznetsov's unconventional super-slow shootout move.

The move took the NHL by storm, sparking both admiration and controversy among fans and players, and has proven to be nearly foolproof in the skills competition. It has earned Kuznetsov an impressive success rate.

On April 2, 2023, Gretzky openly expressed his disdain for Kuznetsov's innovative tactic during a pregame panel discussion on TNT. Kuznetsov currently holds eight-year, $62,400,000 contract with the Capitals.

As the Capitals geared up to face off against the New York Rangers, Gretzky's disapproval was unmistakable. In response to a highlight reel he said:

"I hate it."

Expand Tweet

The hockey icon called for a rule change and proposed the introduction of a time clock, akin to that in baseball. He argued that the move disrupts the rhythm of the game, given the rarity of breakaway opportunities. Gretzky went on to suggest a strict time limit for executing shootout attempts, asserting:

"You get seven seconds, eight seconds. That's my opinion."

Beyond the time constraint, Wayne Gretzky also took issue with the flamboyant flair that Kuznetsov injected into his approach. The stick twirl and showmanship exhibited by the Capitals forward drew Gretzky's ire. He reflected on the cultural shift in the game but maintained his belief in preserving the dignity of hockey.

In his eyes, such antics would have been met with swift retribution during his era.

Wayne Gretzky's stance emphasized the principle that a prolonged approach should not overshadow the primary objective of protecting the goalkeepers. He argued that players who cannot reach the net within the stipulated time frame should forfeit their attempt.

More on Kuznetsov's unbelievable maneuver which caught Wayne Gretzky's attention

Though Wayne Gretzky's criticism of Kuznetsov's maneuver was unequivocal, he couldn't deny the undeniable success it brought to the Russian forward. Kuznetsov's mastery of the super-slow move earned him a noteworthy achievement, securing the second-highest success rate among players with at least five shootout attempts that season.

A remarkable 83.3 percent success rate further underscored the effectiveness of his approach. Notably, Kuznetsov exclusively utilized his signature move in all of his attempts, with his goal against Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders exemplifying its potency.

Interestingly, Kuznetsov himself seemed to be mystified by the triumph of his distinctive technique. When asked about the secret behind its success, he admitted:

"I don't know to be honest with you."

Expand Tweet

While he couldn't discern the exact thoughts of opposing goalies, he attributed his proficiency to improved timing and stick-handling.