"I watched Sidney Crosby": Flyers first-round pick tries to emulate Pens captain, a master at the center position

Young SKA player Matvei Michkov recently brought up Sidney Crosby's name during a discussion. Michkov made a bold move during the Sochi Hockey Open preseason tournament, transitioning from his familiar position on the edge of the attack to a center forward. Despite SKA's 3-2 overtime loss to Admiral, Michkov's performance as a center drew attention and praise.

Before his debut as a center, Michkov diligently prepared for his new role. He said:

“This is actually a challenge for me. I used to play a couple of games in the center, I always liked it. The whole game goes through you, you conduct a trio or all five. I am generally comfortable doing this.

"Roman Borisovich said that he saw me in the center, and I was only glad. Of course, I myself am happy to play anywhere - even as a defender, even as a goalkeeper, I will give all my best in any position. The main thing is that the team wins."

The decision to retrain as a center was a joint one between Michkov and SKA's head coach Roman Rotenberg. Michkov had considered the switch himself, but Rotenberg supported the idea and presented it to him before he had the chance to ask.

Michkov had previously played center in one of the matches in Sochi.

To prepare for his center debut, Michkov took his time to study the role, watching how other players, particularly Sidney Crosby, operated both in attack and defense.

Michkov said:

"When I found out that I would play in the center, I came home, opened the computer and began to study how the center plays. But I watched the video of Sidney Crosby. And not goals and actions in the attack, but how he works out in defense."

Michkov did more research besides learning from Sidney Crosby

Michkov was particularly interested in observing the defensive aspects of the role and sought guidance from analysts to understand the various functions a center has to perform.

Michkov said:

"Analysts also helped me later, showed how other hockey players act in defense, and in general what functions the central one has. I tried to do all this today,"

As he took on the center position, Matvei Michkov displayed his eagerness to learn and grow as a player. Despite the loss, he was positive and committed to improving his performance in the center role. Michkov's willingness to study and learn from seasoned players like Sidney Crosby will undoubtedly contribute to his success on the ice.