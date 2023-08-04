Immaculate Grid NHL: August 4 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid by Hockey Reference for August 4 is now available to play. The grid for the day includes yet another intriguing 3x3 quiz that will keep players guessing.

The first rows in today's grid are identical in that participants are asked to populate the grid by naming players to play for both teams. Meanwhile, the third in today's NHL Immaculate Grid is a bit difficult to solve, as users need to answer players to register 300-plus career wins with specific teams.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 4

Here are the answers to today's grid:

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Patrick Sharp.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Jack Johnson.

Box 3: Which Chicago Blackhawks player has registered 300-plus career wins?

Correct Answer: Ed Belfour.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Joffrey Lupul.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Nazem Kadri.

Box 6: Which Toronto Maple Leafs player has registered 300-plus career wins?

Correct Answer: Curtis Joseph.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers during their career?

Correct Answer: Brayden Schenn.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche during their career?

Correct Answer: Erik Johnson.

Box 9: Which St. Louis Blues player has recorded 300-plus career wins?

Correct Answer: Martin Brodeur.