Immaculate Grid NHL: August 5 answers you need to know

The NHL Immaculate Grid powered by Hockey Reference for Saturday, August 5, is now live to play online. The grid for the day features yet another intriguing cross-section that will have NHL fans guessing.

The third row in today's grid is perhaps the simplest we've come across, as Hockey Reference has challenged fans to name players who have accumulated 100-plus points in a single season with specific teams.

Without further ado, here are the answers to today's grid you can enter to accumulate an immaculate score of 9.

NHL Immaculate Grid answers for August 5

Kevin Fiala (L) is the answer to Box 5

Box 1: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Green.

Box 2: Which player has played for both the Washington Capitals and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Marcus Johansson.

Box 3: Which player has recorded 100-plus points in a single season with the Washington Capitals?

Correct Answer: Alex Ovechkin.

Box 4: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Mike Cammalleri.

Box 5: Which player has played for both the LA Kings and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Kevin Fiala.

Box 6: Which player has recorded 100-plus points in a single season with the LA Kings?

Correct Answer: Wayne Gretzky.

Box 7: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers during their career?

Correct Answer: Mark Messier.

Box 8: Which player has played for both the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild during their career?

Correct Answer: Ryan Reaves.

Box 9: Which player has recorded 100-plus points in a single season with the New York Rangers?

Correct Answer: Jean Ratelle.