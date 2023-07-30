In Photo: Stefan Noesen posts a pic of his newborn son, Liam

In 2022–2023, Stefan Noesen had a breakthrough year. Noesen excelled in his "gritty goal-getter" position in his second season with Carolina Hurricanes, setting and tying career highs in points, assists, and goals.

Carolina may have faltered during the Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers, but his performances during this year wasn't under any doubt.

And to top it off, this year was also capped off with another great news: His wife, Alyson was pregnant with another child.

Yesterday, he was seen holding his newborn baby boy and posted the pic on Instagram like a proud father. He was named Liam Anthony Noesen by Stefan. He weighed 21 inches, 8lbs and looked very cute in the picture posted. Noesen wrote:

"Welcome to the world little man!"

He also posted an update about his wife:

"Momma is doing great! Can’t wait to have him watch some @canes hockey this year!"

It will indeed be exciting to see Baby Liam seeing his father playing in the NHL from the sidelines.

Stefan Noesen has a pretty big family now

Stefan Noesen is a married guy, and according to reports, he is wed to Alyson Noesen. After knowing each other for more than 10 years, the pair exchanged their marital vows in July 2018. A lovely wedding ceremony was held for them.

The pair have developed a close connection despite following different career paths. While her husband plays professional ice hockey, Alyson works as a dentist.

The couple seems to be an animal lover, enjoying their free time with their dogs. Stefan Noesen also posted pictures of them enjoying vacations together.

Their first daughter, Leighton Blake Noesen was born in 2020 and is often seen cheering her father wherever he goes.

As he plays for the Carolina Hurricanes now, Stefan emphasised on how family-oriented coach Rod Brind' Armor is:

"There are situations where your kid is sick, or someone you love is sick, and the first thing he will always say is to go take care of them."

It meant a lot to Nausen because he had a daughter. The 30-year-old added:

"To me, that means a lot and it's special, especially having a daughter now and having another one on the way. When you are younger it might not mean a lot to you, but it means a lot now and it's really cool."