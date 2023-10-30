IN PHOTOS: Carey Price and family challenge themselves to a haunted corn maze during Halloween

As Halloween crept closer, NHL star Carey Price and his family decided to embrace the spooky spirit of the season by taking on a thrilling haunted corn maze challenge.

The adventure was documented in recent Instagram stories shared by Carey's wife, Angela Price, which have since delighted fans and followers alike.

The Instagram stories showcased Carey Price, along with his son, fearlessly venturing into a dimly lit cornfield transformed into a spine-tingling labyrinth of scares and surprises.

Angela Price's posts captured the family's exhilaration and the enjoyment they derived from the eerie experience.

It's heartwarming to see the Prices, like many families, come together to create lasting memories during Halloween.

Their decision to challenge themselves with a haunted corn maze demonstrates a fun-loving spirit and a willingness to embrace the season's traditions.

As fans of the Prices eagerly await updates on their Halloween adventure, it's clear that Carey Price and his family are not just champions on the ice, but also when it comes to embracing the joy and excitement that Halloween brings.

This Halloween, they remind us that even professional athletes enjoy the simple yet thrilling activities that the season has to offer.

Other Halloween Adventures of Carey Price and Family

A week earlier, Angela Price gave fans an exclusive glimpse into their festive Halloween celebrations. Angela took to Instagram to share a series of engaging Instagram stories that offered an intimate peek into their family life.

These photos showcased the couple at an undisclosed Halloween party, donning costumes that reflected their playful personalities and boundless creativity.

Throughout their relationship, a recurring theme has been their shared love for Halloween costumes, making these pictures a cherished collection of memories from past years.

In one of her stories, Angela treated her followers to a heartwarming collection of photographs from her children's birthday celebration, capturing their sheer joy and excitement at the event.

Moreover, Angela also shared snapshots from a weekend hiking trip with her family as part of her birthday festivities. These pictures displayed their shared love for outdoor adventures and nature, combining both adventure and bonding for a delightful family weekend.

Among the stories was an adorable throwback photo featuring herself and Carey, dressed as characters from the beloved TV show "Friends."

Angela's Instagram stories provide a window into their family memories while also demonstrating how she adeptly balances her roles as an influencer, mother, and wife.

Her posts quickly captured the attention of fans and followers, offering a refreshing glimpse into the personal lives of hockey players like Carey Price.