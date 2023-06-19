Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane is blessed with two children and will soon welcome a third. Kane celebrated Father’s Day with his two children — daughter Kensington and a baby boy — and long-term girlfriend Mara Teigen on Sunday.

Mara shared an adorable photo dump on Instagram, showcasing Kane with his two little ones in various moments, enjoying life.

In the post, Kane’s soon-to-be-mother-again girlfriend stated that he is a great father to his two children. She appreciated Kane as a father and his efforts toward the children by saying it is not always easy, but Kane made it possible. She called their kids lucky to have Kane as their father, who is patient, strong, understanding, lovable and caring.

Evander Kane thanked Mara in the comments and expressed his love toward his family by saying that he loves his children more than anything else. Other Edmonton Oilers fans also showered their blessings and love for Kane and his children in the comments section on Father’s Day.

As seen from his social media handles, the 31-year-old Kane loves to cherish precious moments with his family.

Evander Kane replies to Mara Teigen on Instagram story

Mara Teigen tagged the hockey star on her Instagram story, wishing him a happy Father’s Day with a picture of him with his daughter Kensington and the baby boy. In the picture, Kane was holding a feeding bottle in the mouth of their young boy.

Mara Teigen tagged Evander Kane on her Instagram story

Kane reposted the story via his Instagram profile, thanking Mara with an emoji.

Kane replied to Teigen's Instagram story

Such posts and stories from the renowned NHL left winger’s social handles show his deep love and strong bonding with his family. Kane continues to make the Oilers fans happy by sharing glimpses of his personal and professional life on social media.

