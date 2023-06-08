IN PHOTOS: Florida Panthers teammates Sam Bennett, Samson Reinhart visit Brandon Montour’s newborn Kai

Florida Panthers fans shared heartwarming wishes to defenseman Brandon Montour for his new beginning to parenthood. In addition to the birth of his first son, Kai, fans have also been talking about the bonding the Panthers co-players share with each other.

Centers Sam Bennett and Samson Reinhart also paid a visit to the newborn on the second day after baby Montour’s birth. These uncles portray the deep understanding and strong bonding among the Florida Panthers hockey stars, who tend to share happiness altogether in times of need.

Bennett and Reinhart did not post pictures or updates on baby Kai from their Instagram social handles. However, their close ones, like Reinhart’s long-time girlfriend, Jessica Jewell, posted an adorable picture of Uncle Sam feeding the little one on her story.

Bennett’s picture was also found in the story of a close one who had tagged Brandon Montour’s wife, Ryian Montour. Lady Montour reposted the image of both Uncle Sams visiting baby Kai on her story on Instagram.

The Florida Panthers fans and other teammates await to welcome baby Kai with lots of warmth and look forward to getting all the updates and news on the Montours.

Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour flies home to welcome Kai between Stanley Cup Games

Ryian Montour had initially expected to have a labor induction on June 14 because her baby was due on June 18. But unexpectedly, she went into labor just before Game 1 began. The Florida Panthers defenseman, Brandon Montour, was unaware of this situation until Coach Paul Maurice and General Manager Bill Zito told him shortly after the game.

Brandon Montour immediately started his journey to not miss the birth of his first child with Ryian after becoming aware of the situation. Montour revealed he was the only traveler on the jet when it took off from Las Vegas on Sunday at roughly 2 a.m. Eastern.

His son Kai was delivered about noon after he arrived in Boca Raton at 6:30 a.m. He had to leave his family again with just a few precious minutes to spare.

Montour’s crew had been working hard to prepare for Game 2 on Monday while he had been traveling all night. The hockey star returned to Las Vegas around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after hurriedly boarding another jet to complete his cross-country trip. His teammates, many of whom were also fathers, were there to welcome him back.

