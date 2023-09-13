IN PHOTOS: Mitch Marner looks back at memorable offseason spent with friends and family as new season beckons

As the curtain rises on a new NHL season, Toronto Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner took a moment to reflect on a summer that he will cherish forever. For Marner, the offseason was not just about physical preparation and training; it was a time to celebrate love, friendship and family.

The highlight of Marner's offseason was undoubtedly his wedding to his long-time girlfriend, Stephanie LaChance. The couple's dream wedding took place at the picturesque Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake, setting the stage for a day filled with love and joy. Surrounded by family, friends and teammates, Marner and LaChance embarked on a new journey as a married couple.

To share the joy of his wedding, Mitch Marner took to Instagram, sharing several heartwarming photos from the ceremony. The pictures captured the couple's first dance, intimate moments and candid shots with friends, including fellow Leafs Auston Matthews, Frederik Andersen and Michael Bunting. Each image was a snapshot of happiness, proof of the genuine bonds that extend beyond the game of hockey.

In the caption accompanying these photos, Marner expressed his gratitude and joy, writing,

"Best summer ever - thanks to all who were along for the ride. Still wearing my jersey thanks to @canadiancustomapparel."

Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner's wedding guest list

The guest list for the wedding read like a who's who of Toronto Maple Leafs' history and Marner's personal journey through the NHL. Teammates past and present, including Jake Muzzin, Kyle Clifford, Matt Martin, Jake Gardiner, Justin Holl and Tyler Bozak, all joined in the celebrations.

The wedding also saw the presence of other former Leafs such as Nazem Kadri, Connor Carrick, Zach Bogosian, James van Riemsdyk and Connor Brown.

As the summer draws to a close and the new NHL season beckons, Mitch Marner carries these cherished memories with him onto the ice.