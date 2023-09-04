IN PHOTOS: Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki & Cole Caulfield continue off-season golfing trip in Quebec

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are making the most of their offseason by embarking on a golfing adventure in the picturesque province of Quebec. The duo recently teed off at the enchanting Le Club de Golf Memphrémagog, a lush green golf course nestled in the heart of Quebec's stunning landscapes.

In a break from the ice, Suzuki and Caufield were spotted enjoying the leisurely pursuit of golf, a favorite pastime for many NHL players during the offseason. The camaraderie between the two rising stars of Montreal Canadiens was evident as they strolled side by side, donning their golf gear and sharing moments of laughter and conversation.

Enter caption

Le Club de Golf Memphrémagog provided the perfect backdrop for this offseason escape, offering not only a challenging golf course but also a serene environment for the players. The stunning views of rolling greens and the tranquil waters of Lake Memphrémagog made for a memorable day on the links.

Enter caption

As Suzuki and Caufield enjoyed their golfing trip, they were also seen mingling with fellow golfers, further showcasing their down-to-earth personalities and their ability to connect with fans both on and off the ice.

While the Montreal Canadiens faithful eagerly await the return of hockey season, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are making the most of their offseason, bonding over golf and creating memories in the beautiful province of Quebec.

Montreal Canadiens Suzuki and Caufield Tee-Off in Paradise

Just a month ago, as the offseason was in full swing, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield indulged in their shared passion for golf. Their destination of choice? The Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, The Bahamas, where they treated fans to a sneak peek of their golfing adventure via their Instagram accounts.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the tranquil ocean and lush greenery, this picturesque golf course provided the ideal setting for Montreal Canadiens Suzuki and Caufield to unwind. Their Instagram stories painted a picture of paradise, with swaying palm trees, crystal-clear blue waters, and sunny skies adorned with soft Stratus clouds.

Enter caption

The photos captured moments of pure camaraderie and skill as the dynamic duo enthusiastically swung their clubs, showcasing their love for both the sport and each other.

One particularly striking shot depicted them side by side, ready to take on the course, with the vibrant green of the golf course harmonizing perfectly with the natural beauty of their surroundings.

In another, Caufield appeared poised and focused, highlighting the joy and relaxation they found in this off-ice adventure, a welcome respite from the intensity of the hockey rink.