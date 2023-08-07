IN PHOTOS: Newlyweds Mitch Marner & Stephanie LaChance enjoy honeymoon in Greek Islands

Newlyweds Mitch Marner and Stephanie LaChance are making the most of their honeymoon in the picturesque Greek islands, particularly Mykonos. While enjoying their romantic getaway, Marner showcased his athleticism with impressive backflips into the crystal-clear Aegean Sea. The Toronto Maple Leafs star player seems to be in excellent shape, which bodes well for his upcoming hockey season.

As the leading scorer for the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season, Marner is setting his sights on achieving his first 100-point season. His agility and fitness, evident in his breathtaking dives and beach activities, suggest he's well-prepared for the challenges ahead on the ice.

Marner and LaChance tied the knot on July 29 at Peller Estates Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, surrounded by teammates from the Leafs, both past and present. Hailing from the Markham area, the couple's love story has captured the attention of Leafs Nation, who have been staying updated through their Instagram accounts.

As the couple continues to share glimpses of their Greek island honeymoon, fans and well-wishers eagerly await the winger's return to the rink. As the hockey world anticipates Marner's next moves, one thing is certain – the newlyweds are savoring their time together in paradise.

Mitch Marner's magnificent honeymoon and contract priorities for Leafs GM

As NHL teams gear up for summer skating scrimmages, the Toronto Maple Leafs eagerly anticipate the return of their star winger, Mitch Marner, who came tantalizingly close to reaching 100 points last season with 30 goals and a career-high 69 assists. Marner's exceptional performance also saw him lead Toronto in two playoff series, contributing 14 points to the team's postseason success.

Unlike his linemate Auston Matthews and fellow winger William Nylander, who are approaching contract issues, Marner is not facing any immediate concerns, as he is signed for the next two seasons at a salary of $10.9 million. A no-movement clause, effective from July 1, makes it highly unlikely for him to waive his roots in Toronto, especially given his deep connections to the city and his highly successful charity foundation.

As the Maple Leafs' new general manager Brad Treliving grapples with contract negotiations, Nylander's deal is a top priority. However, discussions have been at a virtual stalemate for weeks, leaving fans and management anxious for a resolution.

As the summer scrimmages commence and training camps loom on the horizon, Leafs Nation eagerly awaits Mitch Marner's return from his enchanting honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, hoping to witness another stellar season from the crafty winger and his dynamic contributions to the team's success.