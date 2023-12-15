In Photos: Paulina Gretzky kicks off birthday festivities in the white-sands of St. Barts with friends & family

Paulina Gretzky recently treated her followers to an exclusive glimpse of her birthday celebration in the picturesque setting of St. Barts.

The actress and social media sensation initiated her birthday festivities with a touch of elegance, sharing a snapshot on her Instagram story featuring a wine bottle and glass. The caption accompanying the image hinted at the beginning of the birthday revelries, stating:

"Bday festivities begin."

Source: Paulina Gretzky Instagram

As the celebration unfolded, Paulina took her followers on a virtual journey, providing a sneak peek into the heights of her birthday experience. Seated in a flight, she captured a breathtaking video from above, showcasing the stunning landscape below.

The soaring anticipation of the celebration was palpable, and Gretzky's audience was clearly invited to share in the excitement of her special day.

The actress shared a video featuring her wardrobe adorned with an array of dresses, accompanied by a caption playfully declaring:

"Moved in."

In a subsequent story, Paulina unveiled herself in a striking red backless dress, exuding confidence and style.

The Story of Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson

Paulina and Dustin Johnson's love story blossomed in the early 2010s and culminated in a romantic wedding ceremony in 2013.

Paulina, raised in a sports-oriented family with her father Wayne Gretzky as a hockey legend, and Dustin, a successful professional golfer, bring unique dimensions to their bond. They take pride in each other's accomplishments, both in their careers and personal lives, establishing themselves as each other's biggest champions.

Beyond their thriving careers and stylish public appearances, Paulina and Dustin have fully embraced the joys of parenthood. Blessed with two sons, Tatum and River, their children bring immense joy and fulfillment. Despite demanding schedules, the couple prioritizes family, fostering a nurturing and loving environment for their kids.