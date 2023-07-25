IN PHOTOS: Paulina Gretzky shares dazzling images of family Europe trip

Paulina Gretzky has continued posting photos of her adventures in Europe. She posted some stunning pictures of her enjoying a day out in various places in Europe.

She was on tour to support her husband, Dustin Johnson, as he was competing in the LIV Invitational Andalucia during the first week of July.

Paulina, who is well-known for sharing bold pictures on social media, did not disappoint her followers on social media.

Gretzky posted several pics of her trip in Europe. She was seen in a swimsuit enjoying the coast of Andalucia and having a gala time with friends. She also posted pictures of various sights, selfies, her husband and other stuff.

Paulina Gretzky's Instagram is top notch and these pics give great evidence to those claims.

She is well-known as a fashion model, but she has also served as a wonderful inspiration for her husband. She has stayed at his side through the highs and lows of his professional life and is constantly seen encouraging and supporting him.

Gretzky clearly looked like she enjoyed her time in Spain and London. With the tour over, she can look at these pics proudly and relive those moments forever.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship

According to rumors, Johnson and Gretzky's mother Janet Jones initially connected during a golf tournament called the Hero World Challenge in 2009.

Gretzky's parents reportedly accompanied them on their first date, which took place during the 2012 Hero World Challenge. According to reports, the couple went out on two dates with the actress' parents.

Around the middle of August 2013, Johnson proposed and the pair became engaged shortly after. In a since-deleted Instagram photo, Paulina Gretzky displayed her engagement ring.

The couple welcomed Tatum, their first son in 2015. River, their second son, was born in 2017. In 2022, the pair was married in Tennessee.

The pair got married at a luxury farm-based resort Blackberry Farm in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

When she was asked about this relationship in an interview, she said:

"We became good friends. Actually, my whole family became friends with Dustin - my brothers and parents saw him a lot more than I did.".

