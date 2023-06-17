IN PHOTOS: Trevor Zegras, Cole Caufield and Jack Hughes in attendance for the F1 Canadian GP

Trevor Zegras, Cole Caufield, and Jack Hughes, the three young hockey stars, were recently spotted attending an event for the F1 Canadian GP. Zegras and Hughes are the prominent hockey centers for the Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils, respectively. National Hockey League (NHL) fans have been freaking out over the recent appearance of the three fan-favorite players in the F1 event.

Despite being rivals on the rink, the three centers continue to maintain their strong bonds of friendship outside their hockey professional life.

Several Devils fans and Canadiens fans can be spotted commenting in rage in the comments section. They mock the 22-year-olds for being immature and childish for attending events like the F1 Canadian GP.

However, the orange-attired young NHL stars Trevor Zegras, Jack Hughes, and Cole Caufield do not seem to get bothered about their rivalries outside the ice rink. They showcase their strong bond and healthy understanding among one another in keeping their personal lives completely separate from the professional ones.

Trevor Zegras’ professional hockey career

Trevor Zegras, the professional hockey center for the Anaheim Ducks, was chosen by the team in the 1st round of the 2019 NHL entry draft with the 9th overall pick. Bedford native Zegras won the NHL Rookie of the Month award for his outstanding performance in December 2021, scoring an incredible 11 points in nine games.

Zegras finished his first full season with the Ducks with 23 goals and 38 assists, showcasing his flexibility and attacking prowess. He was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the NHL's Rookie of the Year, in appreciation of his exceptional performance. In August 2022, Zegras' influence and status as a rising star were further cemented when he was chosen as one of the cover athletes for NHL 23, alongside Sarah Nurse.

Zegras, who made the roster for the Anaheim Ducks' opening night, continued to perform admirably as their center during the 2022–2023 season. Together with Sonny Milano and Rickard Rakell, he created a potent line that was a vital part of the team's success.

Zegras scored second among all rookie players after racking up an astounding 22 points in 27 games towards the end of the season. He continued to be a strong presence with an average of 17:00 minutes on the ice per game. Zegras' impressive performance earned him a place in the NHL All-Star Game fan vote poll, making him one of the four players.

