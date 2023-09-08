Insider drops major update on Vancouver Canucks' next captain

Quinn Hughes could very well be the Vancouver Canucks new captain. Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal spoke on Sportsnet 650 Radio and was asked about who might be Vancouver's captain.

The Canucks do not have a captain currently, as Bo Horvat was traded to the New York Islanders in January.

Vancouver opted to not name a captain during the season and the expectation is the Canucks will name a captain this year. According to Dhaliwal, Hughes is likely to be the captain.

"Did I not tell you on your show that I'm starting to hear Quinn Hughes for captain? Then yesterday on Donnie and Dhali, again I said I'm getting a lot of feedback, a lot of guys texting me saying Quinn's going to be the new captain. Elliotte dropped it this morning.

"So, it looks like, guys, it's going to be Quinn Hughes. Look you can't give it to Elias, his contract situation, it's just too much up in the air. We don't know if he is going to be here in a year or two.

"Guys, for me, my personal pick is JT Miller, the passion, he cares, he hates to lose. I don't acre about the bad body language, and all that stuff this guy is a warrior for me, but I'm getting too much feedback (on Quinn Hughes)."

On paper, having Quinn Hughes be the Vancouver Canucks captain makes sense. Hughes is arguably the best player for Vancouver and has been a member of the team since the 2018-19 season and is already an assistant captain.

However, as Dhaliwal says, Elias Pettersson would be in the running but given he isn't signed long-term, that likely takes him out of being selected.

Last season, Hughes skated in 78 games and recorded 76 points which was his career-high.

When will the Vancouver Canucks announce the captain?

As of right now, there is no word on when the Vancouver Canucks will announce their new captain. But, it will likely happen before the regular season and could either happen during training camp or during the pre-season.

When the team announces the new captain, the player will become the 15th captain in Vancouver Canucks history.

