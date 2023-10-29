Is Adam Ruzicka playing Heritage Classic today? Looking at Flames center's availability

Adam Ruzicka and the Calgary Flames are gearing up for a special event in the NHL, the Heritage Classic, set to take place in Edmonton. One of the key questions on the minds of Flames fans is whether or not their center, Adam Ruzicka, will be suiting up for this exciting outdoor game.

Ruzicka, who suffered a shoulder injury in a game against the New York Rangers, will be a game-time decision, leaving his availability for the Heritage Classic up in the air. Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports that he has been listed as day-to-day.

The injury occurred during a game against the Rangers, casting a shadow of doubt over Ruzicka's participation in the Heritage Classic. However, there is some glimmer of hope for Flames fans as he did take part in some of the team's outdoor practice on Saturday. This indicates that Ruzicka is actively working towards making a return despite his injury.

Nevertheless, the situation is far from certain, as Adam Ruzicka did not participate in line rushes during the practice session. This could suggest that while he's making progress, he might not be fully ready to rejoin the lineup just yet.

Adam Ruzicka's professional hockey career

Adam Ruzicka made his mark in North American hockey with the Sarnia Sting during the 2016–17 season. By December 2016, he was ranked among the top five rookies in the CHL, with 12 goals and 22 points.

In December, Ruzicka recorded a career-high four points, earning Player of the Week honors. He represented Team Cherry at the 2017 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game as a 2017 NHL Entry Draft-eligible player.

In January 2017, he was ranked 27th among all eligible North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau. His adaptation to the Canadian style of hockey improved throughout the season, and he scored 25 goals and 21 assists for a total of 46 points in 61 games.

Ruzicka's performance earned him a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team and consideration as an NHL Entry Draft prospect. The Calgary Flames selected him in the fourth round, 109th overall, in the 2017 draft. Afterward, he returned to the Sting for the 2017–18 OHL season and continued to impress with 36 goals and 72 points in 63 games.

During the 2018–19 season, Adam Ruzicka was traded to the Sudbury Wolves, where he contributed significantly. He concluded the regular season with 24 goals and 41 points in 30 games, adding 10 points in eight playoff games. On April 12, 2019, he signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Flames.