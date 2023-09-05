Is Cale Makar engaged? All you need to know about his wife-to-be, Tracy Evans

A story that has recently made headlines is the engagement of Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar to Tracy Evans. Tracy, originally from Calgary, comes from the Evans family, with Robbi and Joann Evans as her parents.

The news of their engagement was shared by none other than Jamie Danielle Evans, Tracy's sister. The joyous occasion was marked with photos that showcased Tracy alongside her proud siblings, Logan and Jamie.

Tracy's upbringing in Calgary has played a pivotal role in shaping her character and fostering strong bonds with her loved ones. She is not just the woman who captured Cale Makar's heart but also a former basketball player who honed her skills at Bowness High School.

Tracy's family faced a significant loss on March 20, 2018, when her father passed away at the age of 55.

A look at Cale Makar's NHL career

Cale Makar, selected fourth overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2017 NHL draft, initially fulfilled a two-year commitment to the University of Massachusetts. During his sophomore year, he led the Minutemen to their first Frozen Four appearance and was a Hobey Baker Award finalist, later winning it the following season.

In his debut NHL season, Makar secured the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie, tallying an impressive 50 points in 57 games. He continued to excel, becoming a Norris Trophy finalist for the NHL's best defenseman in his second season, narrowly losing to Adam Fox.

However, it was the 2021-22 season that marked Makar's historic breakthrough. He set a new record for points by an Avalanche/Nordiques defenseman in a single season, won the Norris Trophy, and played a pivotal role in the Avalanche's third Stanley Cup win.

In the playoffs, he shone with 29 points in 23 games, earning him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. At just 24 years old, Makar has firmly established himself as one of the NHL's elite defensemen.