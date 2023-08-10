Is Casey DeSmith the Montreal Canadiens' goalie of the future?

The Montreal Canadiens have made a strategic move by acquiring Casey DeSmith as part of a three-team trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins. This trade not only shakes up the roster but also opens up new possibilities for DeSmith's career trajectory.

While DeSmith showed promise during his time with the Penguins, he now has a golden opportunity to establish himself as the goalie of the future for the Montreal Canadiens.

Is Casey DeSmith the next great Montreal Canadiens netminder or merely a placeholder?

During his tenure with the Penguins, DeSmith had moments of brilliance between the pipes, displaying his potential as a top-tier goaltender. Despite playing second fiddle to Tristan Jarry, DeSmith managed to shine in several starts, leaving no doubts about his skills on the ice.

However, the time has come for DeSmith to seek a more prominent role, and the Montreal Canadiens provide the perfect platform for him to do so.

In Montreal, DeSmith will find himself backing up the experienced netminder Jake Allen. This mentorship and tandem could serve as a crucial stepping stone for his development.

Working alongside Allen, who himself has proven his mettle as a dependable goalie, DeSmith can absorb valuable insights, fine-tune his techniques and grow both mentally and physically as a goaltender.

The competition for the backup goalie position will be fierce, with Sam Montembault and highly-regarded prospect Jakub Dobes also vying for the spot. Montembault has shown potential in the past, but DeSmith's NHL experience should give him an edge.

However, the real wild card in this equation is Jakub Dobes, the No. 10 ranked prospect in Montreal's system. Dobes, who excelled in the NCAA with Ohio State, brings his own set of skills and accomplishments to the table.

DeSmith will need to bring his A-game to training camp and showcase his determination, work ethic and adaptability to secure his spot. His experience playing at the NHL level will likely be an advantage, especially in high-pressure situations.

However, he will likely not underestimate the hunger and potential of his competitors.

Casey DeSmith's arrival in Montreal presents a promising opportunity for him to carve out a significant role in the team's goaltending hierarchy. His experience, coupled with the guidance of Jake Allen, and the challenge posed by talented competitors set the stage for a captivating battle for the backup goalie position.

If DeSmith can seize this opportunity and further develop his skills, he might just solidify his place as a key figure in the Canadiens' future success between the pipes.