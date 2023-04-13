Edmonton Oilers defenseman Cody Ceci has been absent from the lineup due to personal reasons. According to Brennan Vogt of Full Press Hockey, Ceci did not play in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche, and it is unlikely that he will be available for today's game against the San Jose Sharks at 9 PM ET.

Ceci returned to Edmonton on Friday, but has remained away from the team since. It is unclear when he will rejoin the team, and there has been no clarification on the nature of the personal matter that is keeping him away.

Ceci's absence is a blow to the Oilers, as he has been a solid contributor to the team's defense this season.

With the regular season coming to a close, the Oilers will need all hands on deck as they look to secure a position in the playoffs. However, the team will undoubtedly support Ceci during this time.

It remains to be seen if Ceci will be back for their final game of the regular season on Thursday against the Sharks. Oilers fans will definitely want Ceci back in the lineup.

Cody Ceci's solid performance in the 2021-2022 NHL season and other top performers

Cody Ceci has put in a solid performance in the 2021-2022 NHL season, as reflected in his statistics. In 59 games played, he has scored one goal and recorded 13 assists, totaling 14 points. Additionally, he has blocked 86 shots, which shows his strong defensive abilities.

Cody Ceci has been a reliable player for the Oilers, averaging 20 minutes and 8 seconds of ice time per game. He has also been a consistent presence in the team's penalty kill unit which has been successful in preventing goals during power play opportunities for the opposition.

Although Cody Ceci's performances this season may not be considered outstanding in terms of point production, his contributions to the Oilers' defensive efforts have been valuable.

Connor McDavid had a phenomenal season in 2021-22, leading the team in points, goals and assists. With an incredible 152 points, including 64 goals and 88 assists, McDavid has proven once again why he is considered one of the best players in the league. His combination of speed, skill and hockey IQ makes him a threat every time he steps on to the ice.

In addition to McDavid, the Oilers also boast a strong supporting cast. Defenseman Darnell Nurse led the team in penalty minutes last season with 64, while Mattias Ekholm had a plus/minus rating of 26, the highest on the team.

