Is Connor Bedard already better than a rookie Nathan MacKinnon?

Connor Bedard was drafted first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks and was considered to be a generational talent.

Bedard has been expected to go first overall in the NHL since he was around 15 years old and was playing in the WHL.

Ahead of his draft, Bedard was compared to Connor McDavid and scouts thought he could make an immediate impact. Through three months of the NHL season, Bedard is living up to the hype, but just how good is he?

Connor Bedard vs Nathan MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon was drafted first overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2013 as another can't-miss prospect.

MacKinnon finished his rookie season by recording 63 points in 82 games and winning the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year.

However, through 30 games for Bedard, he has been better than MacKinnon and looks like a lock to win the Calder Trophy.

In the NHL's post, MacKinnon had six goals and 12 assists for 18 total points in his first 30 games. Bedard, meanwhile, has 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, as he is nearly a point-per-game player in his first season in the league.

Currently, Bedard is 51st in points with 28 as he added two more points in his 31st game of the season. It's been an incredible season for the Blackhawks star, and head coach Luke Richardson was impressed with his performance on Tuesday night.

"A lot of people have the talent, but not all the people have that drive. He remembers that and he probably didn’t like that feeling. He wanted to show a better version of himself and our team, and I think he did that tonight."

Connor Bedard entered the NHL with a ton of hype and through 31 games, he's lived up to it.

Already, he is off to a better rookie season than MacKinnon, who's now one of the best players in the NHL. If Bedard can continue to build off his start and his rookie season, the sky is the limit for the Canadian, who could very well be the best player in the NHL in a couple of seasons for now.