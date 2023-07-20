Is Connor Bedard's hockey gear sponsor Sherwood? Debunking the No. 1 draft pick's stick sponsor after viral photo

Is Connor Bedard's hockey gear sponsor Sherwood? That's the question circulating among hockey enthusiasts after a viral photo from a development camp and a photo from Lululemon showed Bedard using a Sherwood hockey stick. While this revelation has stirred excitement among fans, it's important to note that no official confirmation has been made yet.

In the photo shoot, which was surprising to many as it was with the apparel company Lululemon, Bedard can be seen sporting a Sherwood hockey stick. This has led to speculation that the young phenom might be signing with Sherwood as he begins his promising NHL career. While it's highly probable that they've entered into a deal. It's essential to exercise caution and not jump to conclusions until an official announcement is made by Bedard or his representatives.

If this indeed turns out to be true, it would be a significant coup for Sherwood. The brand is not as widely known as hockey giants Bauer and CCM, which dominate the market. Sherwood's current roster of NHL players includes Matthew Tkachuk and Mikko Rantanen, and adding a talent like Bedard would be a major boost to the brand's reputation and presence in the hockey world.

The speculation has only fueled curiosity among fans, who eagerly await any official news regarding Bedard's hockey gear sponsor.

As we continue to follow Connor Bedard's journey into the NHL, all eyes will be on him to see which brand he chooses to partner with. Until then, we can only wait for an official statement from Bedard or his team to put the rumors to rest.

Connor Bedard securing a three-year entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a significant move by securing a three-year entry-level contract with top prospect Connor Bedard. The team officially announced the agreement on Twitter.

ELCs are mandatory for players under the age of 25 as of September 15 in the year of their first contract. These contracts are two-way deals, allowing players to be assigned to the minor leagues without needing to go through waivers. For rookies drafted in 2023, such as Bedard, the maximum annual salary is capped at $950,000, which aligns with his earnings.

One of the appealing aspects of ELCs for players is the potential for signing and performance bonuses. Signing bonuses are limited to 10% of the total contract and are paid annually, while performance bonuses, paid by the team, count against the salary cap and have a maximum limit of $3.5 million.

For the Chicago Blackhawks, securing Connor Bedard on an entry-level contract signifies a step toward a promising future with a talented player.

