Is Connor McDavid married? Exploring Edmonton Oilers captain's relationship with partner Lauren Kyle

Edmonton Oilers' superstar and captain, Connor McDavid, is a name that resonates throughout the hockey world. Known for his incredible talent and leadership on the ice, many fans have been curious about his personal life, particularly his relationship status.

As of now, the answer is no, Connor McDavid is not married, but he is engaged to Lauren Kyle. The engagement announcement came as a delightful surprise to fans and well-wishers, as McDavid and Kyle have been together for nearly eight years.

Timeline of Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's love story

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's love story began in 2016 when they met at a mutual friend's birthday celebration. Soon after, they started their relationship, but the news became public far later.

Lauren Kyle is an Edmonton native who pursued her education at Ryerson's School of Interior Design. She currently runs her own successful company, which goes by the name 'Kyle and Co. Design Studio'.

Kyle is also interested in sports, as she played volleyball in college. She is a regular at McDavid's home games in Edmonton. The couple previously featured in an episode of Architectural Digest, where the home was designed by Kyle.

Both Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle share one common interest when it comes to pets. They love dogs and own one.

The couple shared their engagement news via an Instagram post, revealing that their engagement took place on June 22, 2023. It happened during a vacation in Chicago, where they were joined by their family members.

Lauren Kyle posted engagement photos

In an Instagram caption accompanying a series of engagement photos, Lauren Kyle expressed her overwhelming happiness and described June 22 as the best day of her life:

"I cannot put into words how happy I am to be spending the rest of our lives together. Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can’t believe we have so much more to look forward to."

Kyle also shared her feelings for Connor McDavid:

"I knew you were my person from the day we met and I can’t wait for the beautiful life we are going to create together. Thank you for the most thoughtful, picture perfect proposal that I could never have imagined. I love you more than anything."

Following the engagement announcement, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement and support for the couple.