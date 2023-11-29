Is Corey Perry a future Hall of Famer? Evaluating NHL veteran's credentials following shock Blackhawks exit

The main criteria to become a Hall of Famer solely depends on voting. Corey Perry has always been on the borderline of becoming a Hall of Famer.

Perry recently made a shocking exit to end his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks. The veteran had signed a one-year $4 million deal with the Blackhawks to lead Connor Bedard and other young players.

Perry was a top player on his team at the beginning of his career. However, he later became a fourth-line player who could play with an edge. This helped extend his career, but many still wondered if this was enough to qualify for Hall of Famer.

Corey Perry's NHL career so far

Corey Perry was drafted 28th overall in 2003 by the Anaheim Ducks and was part of the Stanley Cup-winning team in 2007.

To strengthen the chances of becoming a Hall of Famer, players should be an All-Star multiple times and win significant awards throughout their careers. Perry has achieved this.

Perry is a four-time NHL All-Star and won the Rocket Richard and the Harts (MVP) in 2011. He also won Olympic Gold with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, further strengthening his chances of becoming a Hall of Famer.

However, Perry hasn't yet hit the 1,000-point mark and is under a point-per-game player. He has skated in 1,273 games and recorded 421 goals and 471 assists for 892 points.

Perry is widely expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame once his career finishes. He's won the Stanley Cup and is part of the Triple Gold club, having won world junior, world championship, and Olympic gold. He also won a Memorial Cup in junior hockey.

Usually, winning a Hart trophy increases your chances of getting into the Hall of Fame. The fact Perry has been effective for 19 NHL seasons should be enough to make him eligible.

