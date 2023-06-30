Is Cutter Gauthier related to Julien Gauthier? Exploring the relationship between two players with same last names

Cutter Gauthier, selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Draft, has quickly gained recognition as a rising star in the league. His impressive skating abilities and rankings by Central Scouting and Bob McKenzie have solidified his reputation as a talented player.

However, there has been some confusion among fans regarding Cutter Gauthier's family background. It's important to clarify that Cutter Gauthier and Julien Gauthier are not related, despite their similar surnames. This misunderstanding has led to misconceptions among their fan base, but it's important to recognize that they are two separate individuals with no familial connection.

However, they are not brothers, and neither has a similar family background. Cutter was born to Sean Gauthier in Skelleftea, Sweden, during his playing career there.

On the other hand, Julien Gauthier was born in Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec, Canada, and is the nephew of former NHL player Denis Gauthier. His father and grandfather were both professional wrestlers, according to reports.

Julian Gauthier was the 21st overall pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2016 NHL Draft. Throughout his NHL career, Julien has played for the Hurricanes, and New York Rangers, and currently plays for the Ottawa Senators.

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier on the other hand, has still to make his NHL debut. He’s currently showcasing his skills for the Boston College of the Hockey East Association.

Cutter Gauthier from Michigan roots to NHL aspirations

Cutter's birthplace may be Skelleftea, Sweden, but his hockey career blossomed in the great state of Michigan.

Growing up in Michigan, he honed his skills in the renowned Compuware youth hockey program at USA Hockey Arena, where he currently plays for the National Team Development Program.

Playing for the U17 and U18 teams during the 2020-21 season, Gauthier had the opportunity to learn from and compete alongside older and more experienced players. Cutter often spent his summers in the Reading area, which allowed him to develop a strong connection to the region.

