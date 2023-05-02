Is Ilya Samsonov playing tonight against Florida Panthers? May 2, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Ilya Samsonov is expected to play tonight against the Florida Panthers in Round 2 Game 1.

Samsonov had an outstanding performance in his last game, making 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The victory secured the Leafs' Round 1 series with a 4-2 record. Samsonov was the standout player in that game, displaying impressive focus and skill throughout the match.

Despite allowing one goal to Lightning captain Steven Stamkos in the second period, Samsonov was able to maintain his composure and lead his team to victory. With his exceptional performance, he became the first Leafs goalie to carry his team to a playoff series win since 2004.

Given his impressive showing in the previous game, it's no surprise that Ilya Samsonov is expected to start in tonight's game against the Panthers. Fans of the Leafs will undoubtedly be looking forward to watching him continue his impressive form and help lead the team to victory once again.

Ilya Samsonov's hockey journey: From KHL to NHL success with the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ilya Samsonov was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 22) of the 2015 NHL draft.

Prior to joining the Capitals, Samsonov made his Kontinental Hockey League debut with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, where he gained valuable experience as a young goalie.

After being assigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League in 2018-19, Samsonov showed great promise by going 20-14-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average.

Samsonov made his NHL debut on October 5, 2019, in a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders, making 25 saves in the process. He went on to win 11 consecutive decisions from Nov. 30, 2019, to January 31, 2020, and finished his first NHL season with a record of 16-6-0 in 26 games (22 starts).

He has a 2.55 GAA, a .913 save percentage, and one shutout, showing tremendous potential to emerge as an NHL starter.

During his time with the Washington Capitals, Samsonov earned over $2 million between the 2018-19 and the 2021-22 seasons.

In July 2022, he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a contract worth $1.8 million per year. Samsonov's net worth is estimated to be over $2 million, based on his earnings and contracts throughout his professional career.

Aagainst the Lightning, Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves in a 4-2 loss in Game 5, allowing three goals. He had moments of outstanding play but was also vulnerable at times. Despite this loss, Samsonov remains a talented goaltender who has the potential to play at a high level and help his team win in the upcoming games.

