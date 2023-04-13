Is Jack Eichel playing tonight against the Seattle Kraken? Latest injury update ahead of matchup on April 13, 2023

The status of Jack Eichel's availability for the Vegas Golden Knights' game against the Seattle Kraken on April 13, 2023, has been a topic of interest for hockey fans. Eichel has been out of action for the past two games due to a lower-body injury, leaving many wondering if he will be able to return to the ice for this crucial matchup.

According to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Eichel will travel with the Golden Knights to Seattle ahead of the game. Vince Sapienza on twitter reported, Eichel is practicing on the ice and is expected to join the team on the ice tonight.

Vince Sapienza @VinceSapienza



- Mark Stone is here in the red non-contact

- Shea Theodore is in a regular jersey, looks like he is on track to return tonight, along with Jack Eichel



The Golden Knights have struggled without Eichel in the lineup, as he is one of the team's top performers, with 27 goals and 65 points from 66 games this season. His presence on the ice can make a significant difference to the team's performance, especially in a critical game like this one.

Eichel's injury has been a concern for the Golden Knights since he first suffered it, but the team has been cautious with his recovery. The fact that he is traveling with the team to Seattle suggests that his injury is not severe enough to keep him out of the lineup for an extended period.

The Golden Knights are currently in a tight race for a playoff spot, and every game is crucial at this point of the season. Eichel's potential return could be a significant boost for the team and could help them secure a win against the Kraken.

A look at Jack Eichel's NHL career

Jack Eichel's NHL career has been one marked by early success and high expectations. Selected second overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft, Eichel entered the league with a wealth of experience at a young age.

His success on the international stage was a sign of things to come. Eichel helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2014 World Under-18 Championship, then competed in the World Junior Championship as a 17-year-old.

Eichel's success at the collegiate level translated quickly to the NHL, as he scored Buffalo's lone goal in his debut and finished his rookie season with 56 points, including 24 goals. Despite injuries hampering him in the following seasons, Eichel's talent and potential were evident, and the Sabres named him captain in 2018, the youngest in team history.

Jack Eichel had his best season in 2019-20, with 78 points in 68 games, earning him his third straight all-star selection. However, a neck injury limited him to just 21 games in the 2020-21 season, and the Sabres ultimately traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2021.

At the Golden Knights, Jack Eichel's impact on the team was immediate, with 27 goals and 65 points in 66 games played in the 2022-23 season before a lower-body injury sidelined him for two games.

