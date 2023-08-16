Is John Farinacci related to Brady Tkachuk? Exploring relation between Bruins' newest signing and Sens captain

The intriguing web of connections within the hockey world often uncovers unexpected relationships that tie players and families together, in this case, John Farinacci and Brady Tkachuk.

The recent signing of Farinacci by the Boston Bruins has sparked curiosity among fans about a potential link between him and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. Upon closer examination, it appears that the ties between these two players go beyond the ice.

Interestingly, John Farinacci is not just another name in the hockey realm – he is the brother-in-law of none other than Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. This familial connection adds an extra layer of interest to the hockey landscape.

The news of Farinacci's entry-level contract signing with the Bruins has been well-received by the hockey community. The former Harvard co-captain's two-year deal with an annual NHL cap hit of $910,000 consolidates his entry into the professional ranks. But how does this relate to Brady Tkachuk?

It turns out that Tkachuk recently married Emma Farinacci, John's sister. Emma and Brady took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The star-studded guest list included an All-Star team, with some of the league's brightest talents in attendance to celebrate their union.

Brady and Emma's story began during their time at Boston University, where they crossed paths during the 2017-18 collegiate season. Emma Farinacci's roots are firmly embedded in the world of hockey, with her brothers, John and Anthony, both pursuing careers in the sport. John's hockey aspirations even led him to relocate to Massachusetts, aligning with Emma's location due to her studies.

More on Bruins' new signee John Farinacci

John Farinacci, a 22-year-old center, initially drafted 76th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft, didn't sign with the team. Starting Tuesday, NCAA players undrafted by their drafting team for four years became free agents.

A skilled right-shot player, Farinacci overcame an injury to contribute 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 19 games during the latter half of his Crimson college career. Across three Harvard seasons, he tallied 61 points from 25 goals and 36 assists in 79 games.

He also gained experience with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, achieving six goals and five assists over 11 games since the 2017-18 season. Notably, Farinacci clinched gold at the 2021 World Junior Championships for Team USA, securing seven points with five goals, two assists, and a plus-8 rating across seven games.