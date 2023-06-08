Is Jonathan Marchessault a lock for the Conn Smythe Trophy? Analyzing the Vegas Golden Knights forward's chances 

The Vegas Golden Knights are on a roll. Up 2-0 over the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals, Vegas is just two wins away from winning its first title in only its sixth season in the NHL.

Among the reasons for the Golden Knights' success is the play of forward Jonathan Marchessault.

Coming over from the Florida Panthers in the Expansion Draft, the 32-year-old winger has been with the Golden Knights since they debuted in the NHL in 2018, one of only six remaining members. That season, Marchessault helped Vegas to the Stanley Cup Finals.

While the Cap-Rouge, Quebec, native has always been an impact player in the league. He has never had the goal-scoring success he is showing in the 2023 playoffs. In 19 postseason games, Marchessault has tallied 12 goals. He has also added nine assists for a more than point-per-game total. It has been impressive.

What has really stood out is his confidence. In nearly every game, Marchessault makes an elite offensive play. It has led to him scoring nine goals in his past nine games. And often, they are things of beauty like this one:

Sportsnet @Sportsnet JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT CAN'T STOP SCORING! JONATHAN MARCHESSAULT CAN'T STOP SCORING! 🚨 https://t.co/a7LgIWhieI

But is Jonathan Marchessault a lock to win the Conn Smythe Trophy for the MVP of the playoffs? That is hard to say.

Vegas has also had incredible performances from guys like Jack Eichel, Adin Hill and Mark Stone. Plus, if Florida can find a way back into the series, how can you deny Matthew Tkachuk?

If I were to pick a winner right now, I would go with Jonathan Marchessault.

Of the players mentioned above, he is second only to Tkachuk with three game-winning goals. He is also a plus-16 overall during the playoffs, having an effect on nearly every contest.

Do you think the Florida Panthers are regretting their decision not to protect him in the 2018 Expansion Draft?

Jonathan Marchessault has been the best player in the Stanley Cup Finals

No one has been as good as Jonathan Marchessault in the first two games of the finals.

While the Conn Smythe is given to the MVP of the entire postseason, a clutch performance in the Stanley Cup Finals goes a long way for the voters. Marchessault has been the best player in games 1 and 2 and has boosted his value, so he is currently the favorite, according to the Vegas odds.

ESPN @espn Jonathan Marchessault has been putting in WORK Jonathan Marchessault has been putting in WORK 📈 https://t.co/dQh0HHrwYb

A lot can change in the remaining games of the finals. Maybe Florida comes back and we could see Tkachuk or Sergei Bobrovsky receive the Conn Smythe Trophy. But without a doubt, Jonathan Marchessault is the favorite right now.

Poll : 0 votes