Is Kevin Fiala Czech? Looking at the LA Kings star's ethnicity

26-year-old Los Angeles Kings left winger Kevin Fiala has been out for a while due to a lower-body injury. The young hockey star missed the last six matches of the regular season and was not even spotted during the Kings' last practice. Let's take a glance at the nationality of the Kings; UFA prospect.

The Kings star was born to Czech parents on July 22, 1996, in St. Gallen, Switzerland and is thus a Swiss national. The young Fiala took an interest in hockey as a child when he used the coaching guidance of his father, Jan Fiala, a former hockey player in the Swiss lower leagues and a coach.

Upon seeing Fiala’s immense control of the puck and his great skill-set, the young rising star was invited by the HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) in 2013. After his debut in the SHL, where the HV71 lost 5-4 to Linköpings HC, Kevin Fiala received praise from his Head Coach, Ulf Dahlén, for his impressive performance. Fiala’s progress earned him a nomination as a finalist for the prestigious SHL Rookie of the Year award.

The Kings star stood out among all the junior players in the league by scoring 11 points. Fiala had already proven his worth as a talented scorer in the junior league, where he netted 10 goals and garnered 25 points in 27 games, making him one of the most impressive players in the league.

Kevin Fiala’s hockey journey and experience in the NHL

Kevin Fiala’s outstanding scoring skills earned him a position in the National Hockey League (NHL) when he was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2014 entry draft with the 11th overall pick.

The NHL star immediately inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Predators, debuting against the Montreal Canadiens on March 24.

Fiala was reassigned to the Milwaukee Admirals and scored his first NHL goal against the Winnipeg Jets on January 14, 2016, and ended the year with 55 points from 60 games.

Despite his mind-blowing performance on the ice, the hockey star was traded to the Minnesota Wild in 2019 and finally to the Los Angeles Kings in 2022 who have signed him on a seven-year contract for $55 million to keep him with them for the forseeable future.

