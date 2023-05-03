Is Luke Hughes related to Jack Hughes? Exploring the relation between the New Jersey Devils players

Luke Hughes and Jack Hughes are players on the same team. They have the same last name, but does that mean they are brothers? Unsurprisingly, they are. Luke shares an apartment with his brother, a 21-year-old forward, in northern New Jersey.

"I think I've been a good support system for him, just having a roommate around, someone to talk to, and someone to share thoughts with," Luke said. "We're pretty chill, to be honest. We go to the rink and, because we're sometimes on different schedules, we'll go home and probably watch two movies a day and then watch hockey at night. We order DoorDash or bring food home from the rink. That's kind of it."

Jack also found it cool to play alongside his brother. Their oldest brother, Quinn Hughes, plays for the Vancouver Canucks. Hence, the Hughes brothers have made quite a splash in the NHL.

Luke Hughes and Jack Hughes: Their careers so far

Luke Hughes

After two seasons at the University of Michigan, Luke Hughes, who was taken by the Devils as the No. 4 choice in the 2021 NHL Draft, made the transition to the professional ranks last month.

On April 8, two days after the Wolverines were defeated in the NCAA Tournament semifinals, he agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal with the Devils. Before becoming a pro, Quinn Hughes, the 23-year-old defenseman for the Vancouver Canucks, also spent two seasons at Michigan.

Luke played for the Wolverines for the past two seasons, scoring 87 points (27 goals, 60 assists) in 80 games. As a sophomore, he contributed 48 points (10 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games to their 26-12-3 record and second-straight trip to the Frozen Four.

In his two regular-season games with New Jersey this year, Luke Hughes recorded two points (one goal and one assist), scoring in overtime in a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on April 13.

The Devils selected Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 NHL Draft after he led the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 112 points (34 goals, 78 assists) in 50 games in 2018-19.

He came of age in the 2021-22 season with 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists) in 49 games and scored his first NHL hat-trick in a 5-1 victory against the Washington Capitals on Nov. 26, 2022, that gave coach Lindy Ruff his 800th victory.

At 21 years and 196 days, Hughes became the eighth-youngest player in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to get a hat-trick. It was also the 13th natural hat-trick in franchise history and the first since Brian Boyle in 2018.

Since then, Luke Hughes has been playing with his brother and is raring to go against the Carolina Hurricanes.

